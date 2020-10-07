This year we watched major cities from New York, Chicago, Portland and Seattle be rocked with violent protests for weeks. Minneapolis experienced four days of looting and burning before it was finally stopped. The Minneapolis mayor should have stopped it earlier with proactive law enforcement.
What do these cities have in common? They are all led by liberal Democrat mayors who are focused on identity politics and virtue signaling. Keeping residents safe is supposed to be the No. 1 priority for government, not undermining the Judeo-Christian values that our country was founded upon. Hutchinson does not need another liberal mayor after voting out Steve Cook six years ago. It is very possible that another liberal mayor of Hutchinson could adopt similar policies that attract protestors and violence to Hutchinson next.
Morgan Baum appears well connected politically. In August, her personal Facebook had photos of her in small groups with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. These photos are now deleted, so I am forwarding them to the Hutchinson Leader for proof. This degree of her access to this top tier of liberal leadership is surprising and worrisome. Her campaign emphasizes that she is nonpartisan, but is this believable since she embraces the community welcoming immigration resolutions that are promoted by the Clinton Foundation?
In 2018, Hutchinson voted John Lofdahl out of office by almost a 30 percent margin because of his needless Hutchinson refugee welcoming resolution, and his divisive city prayer invocation policy he doggedly pushed through. This ended 50 years of voluntary service by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Now we pay city staff to perform this service that was previously performed at no charge by community volunteers. Morgan Baum also supported these unpopular John Lofdahl policies that the majority of Hutchinson voters clearly did not want.
Vote to re-elect Gary Forcier!