Here in Minnesota we have an 18B House candidate, Heather Bakke, who strongly supports agriculture and has a campaign slogan, “Because it Matters.”
Agriculture matters as it employs multiple workers in multiple fields in the production of its products. Both agriculture and the workers necessary to support agriculture production spend money in their local economies. Heather will seek an appointment to the Agriculture Committee in the Minnesota House of Representatives to make agriculture a focal point for her and you in 18B.
She is a member of the newer DFL rural caucus. She comes from a rural background. Heather Bakke matters. I recommend retiring Heather’s opposition, Glenn Gruenhagen, who does not sit on the Agriculture Committee, voting for Heather and sending her to St. Paul to represent all of us here in Minnesota House District 18B.