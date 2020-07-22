The primary election on Aug. 11 for your U.S. Congress representative is extremely important. The path to Republicans taking the U.S. House back from Nancy Pelosi depends on winning Congressional District 7.
Michelle Fischbach is clearly the strongest and best candidate to retire Colin Peterson. The same day that Michelle announced that she was running, professional pundits flipped this race from leans Democrat to tossup.
Don’t toss your vote away on candidates that cannot win. Wealthy Noel Collis is trying to buy this election by spending his fortunes on negative brochures and advertising. Noel was so unpopular at the Seventh District GOP endorsing convention in May that he received only nine votes from the over 300 delegates in attendance.
Don’t waste your vote on Dave Hughes either. After failing to win twice, he remains a weak candidate. In 2018, the five statewide Republican candidates earned 1521 percent to 21 percent more votes from CD7 voters than Dave Hughes did. Four were first-time candidates. This year, Hughes deceptively hands out brochures with President Trump’s expired 2018 endorsement as he sadly struggles to be recognized. President Trump endorsed Michelle Fischbach this year, and so did Seventh District Republicans. Collis and Hughes both claim to support President Trump but are proven false as they fight to undermine Trump’s endorsed candidate, Michelle Fischbach.
When it comes to fundraising, Hughes raised a paltry $65,884 and the Collis campaign is in debt. Michelle raised more than $900,000 from over 6,000 donors. She has a broad base of support due to her proven conservative record.
Republicans are united with President Trump and Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan to turn Minnesota red this November. Join me in voting for Michele Fischbach, so we can fire Nancy Pelosi this fall.
Avoid the crowds by considering early, in-person voting now at tinyurl.com/MN-Vote-Now.