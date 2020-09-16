I’m running for mayor of Hutchinson because I believe our community needs a spokesperson and an advocate. Let me take a moment to introduce myself.
My husband and I moved to Hutchinson in 2016. For me it was moving home. I’m what you call a “boomerang.”
I graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1998, and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2001. Then, I worked as a researcher and reporter in Washington, D.C., focused on corruption in government. I transitioned to a role with the nonprofit Consumer Reports, specializing in advocating for consumer rights. I loved my work, but I had always planned to come home to Hutch to take over my family business.
Since returning to Hutchinson, I’ve focused on growing our business by reaching new audiences. From cooking on WCCO and being selected as a featured business for the 2017 Super Bowl, to relocating to downtown Hutchinson. I love living, working and volunteering in this community.
I’ve spent the summer talking with our community, and I have heard a few common themes:
- A need to focus on downtown revitalization and recovery from COVID-19 and Main Street reconstruction.
- The challenges people face when expanding or opening a small business in Hutchinson.
- Residents’ concerns about rising costs of housing and taxes.
- Community pride for the “small town feeling” with all amenities of a regional hub.
Now is the time for a mayor who has experience developing legislation, building partnerships, and someone who knows how to find creative funding sources rather than always raising taxes. That’s why I am running for mayor. To create an environment where businesses want to invest, families want to take root, and more of our kids want to boomerang home.
I would invite you to visit morganformn.com to learn more about my priorities and vision for Hutchinson.