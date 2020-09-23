Treason: The crime of betraying one’s country especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government. Jan Conner, you are blessed to live in a country where accusations such as yours would not have you thrown in jail for the rest of your adult life.
I don’t know how the rest of the community feels but I am appalled with the lack of respect, and false accusations being made against our president. Investigations alone have cost the taxpayers over $45 million.
The Mueller report and further investigations have brought to light much more questionable motives on the part of the FBI, the intelligence community and a dossier paid for by the Democratic Party. These actions, by the way, all occurred under the leadership of then President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. Lives were ruined in the wake.
The invasion of Crimea occurred in February 2014 under Obama and Biden. Pentagon and State Department records show that unlike President Trump, who has provided military support to fight Russian insurgents, President Obama gave very little support beyond blankets.
The Middle East has been a powder keg for over 17 years. President Trump is finally brokering peace in the region. President Trump did not sacrifice the Kurds or our allies. Some of the Kurds actually turned to Russia themselves to try to further their strategic goals.
The impeachment hearings were a sham witch-hunt, based on total hearsay and false conjecture. The whole episode proves that the president cannot have a private conversation. Congressman Adam Schiff lied about the call that was released in its entirety by the president himself. Ironically Congressman Collin Peterson was the only Democrat who voted against this treachery.
I stand up proudly with our president who stands for all Americans.