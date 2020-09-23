To those who are concerned about the future of Hutchinson, I would like to point out one candidate who stands out and has been a stalwart pillar of the community for years.
John Lofdahl has been working for the betterment and stability of the city of Hutchinson for as long as I have known him. Literally rolling up his sleeves and digging the trenches to build a better community.
I first met John while we were working together as board members of Habitat for Humanity. We both understood the basic tenants of Habitat for Humanity, “Not a handout, but a hand up.” John was the construction supervisor of multiple homes.
To build a home for the family involved not only benefits them, but the neighbors, the community, the extended family as well as all those involved to make it a reality. John is still making these miracles happen. This, in my opinion, would be considered a strong skill set that would be applied to the betterment of the city of Hutchinson. His attention to detail and passion to set a goal and see it fulfilled is admirable.
He embodies many other outstanding qualities. He honorably served in the Navy at a listening post to detect submarine activity. John is an avid sportsman, conservationist minded. He is conscientious when it concerns the impact on our environment and protection of our resources. He has meticulous attention to detail, especially when it comes to funding, alleviation of waste and getting the job done, and done right.
It is my opinion that John would be an asset to the City Council. He has the experience and the passion to make the city of Hutchinson proud and successful in the unknown future.