We are writing to support retaining District Court Judge Charles Webber in Minnesota’s First Judicial District, which covers Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, McLeod, Le Sueur, Scott, and Sibley Counties. Judge Webber is fair, independent, and hardworking.
During his tenure, Judge Webber has handled all types of cases—including criminal, civil, family, and juvenile cases. He understands that each case he handles is the most important case to the people involved, and he ensures everyone is heard, understood, and respected.
Experience matters. Before becoming a judge, Judge Webber was a trial lawyer for nearly 30 years. He represented plaintiffs and defendants in civil litigation, including representing needy clients for free. He was recognized by his peers for his decades of distinguished work. By contrast, Judge Webber’s opponent got his law license four years ago.
Judge Webber serves on the board of directors of Agate Housing and Services, which works to end homelessness and hunger, and as a worship-team leader at St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville.
Judge Webber is committed to ethics, civility, and professionalism, and believes that judges have the highest duty to be fair and impartial. His supporters include retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justices Paul Anderson and Alan Page, as well as many other lawyers, community leaders and retired judges.
This election, please vote to retain Judge Charles Webber. Minnesotans deserve his experience, thoughtfulness, and dedication.
Prepared and paid for by Citizens for Judge Webber P.O. Box 211731, Eagan, MN 55121.