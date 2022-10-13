Reader letter

We are writing to support retaining District Court Judge Charles Webber in Minnesota’s First Judicial District, which covers Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, McLeod, Le Sueur, Scott, and Sibley Counties. Judge Webber is fair, independent, and hardworking.

During his tenure, Judge Webber has handled all types of cases—including criminal, civil, family, and juvenile cases. He understands that each case he handles is the most important case to the people involved, and he ensures everyone is heard, understood, and respected.

Prepared and paid for by Citizens for Judge Webber P.O. Box 211731, Eagan, MN 55121.

