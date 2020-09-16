The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Scott Newman in the general election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Scott because he is an exceptional advocate for the towns and townships in the area.
Newman is a strong supporter of our first responders and public safety officials. He stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and he promotes public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Newman in the general election on Nov. 3.