This week’s Leader reader poll says that the majority of the voters don’t know enough about the candidates who are running for office. Hutchinson voters, I believe that you owe it to yourself to vote for Gary Forcier. He is the mayor you know and can trust. He is the best choice to lead us during these challenging times.
Last week I heard Gary express his biggest challenges. He stated it this way: “We have to weigh the needs versus the wants."
For the first time since taking office, we owe it to Gary to give him this opportunity to not sit in the shadow of Steve Cook, former mayor and council member who has challenged Gary’s leadership at every turn.
In 2017 I wrote a letter about my fondness for the city of Hutchinson, my husband’s hometown and our chosen home after retiring from the Air Force. I stated that I liked the small town values and I was criticized by Morgan Baum for being hateful and racist. I don’t have a racist bone in my body. I spent over 40 years traveling around the world working and living with individuals of every color and creed. I was glad that the council did agree to not obligate our city to unreasonable forced standards.
Our city, just as our country, has been through a lot during the last year. Many of our residents live on fixed incomes, just like me. Young families can’t afford the never ending tax increases caused by all the progressive wants. I have heard people say "don’t worry, it is not taxpayer money that is paying for this project.” There is no such thing as free money! All government money is taxpayer money!
Let’s choose Gary Forcier to continue being our mayor!