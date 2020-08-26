My name is Daryl Luthens, and I am running for McLeod County Commissioner District 4.
I have lived, worked and raised my family in this community, and I believe this is the perfect time for me to be involved and serve McLeod County. This has been my home for many years, and I am running for county commissioner to help ensure future generations have the same opportunity to thrive here.
The best things I can bring to the role of county commissioner are experience and accountability for taxpayers’ money. I have experience building a business; I built our dairy farm from zero to 1,200 cows through hard work and collaboration. I have also had experience in many different leadership roles throughout our community. As a family business owner, I know how important each dollar is, and I want residents to know I will work for them, to take their tax dollars further and not ask for continued increases. The commissioners have a great responsibility for the taxpayers’ money, which is paid to support services they expect and need at a reasonable cost.
I will work with county leadership to build the county into a more efficient unit of government that is transparent and accountable to our residents. I will properly invest in our infrastructure and protect our resources to build a stable foundation for years to come. I will work to provide a safe environment for all our residents.
McLeod County is our home. With solid leadership and strong partnerships, our county will be efficient, productive and financially responsible. I will be a trusted voice for our county. I would be honored to have your vote.
For more information, please call me at 320-510-0664 or visit fb.me/LuthensforMcLeodCo.