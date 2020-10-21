Hutchinson needs a spokesperson, an advocate, and a partner in City Hall, that’s why I’m running to be your mayor. Before you vote by Nov. 3, I hope you will take the time to get to know me.
In 1997, I served as Minnesota’s junior representative to the National Federation of Republican Women’s Convention. I had the opportunity to work with many leaders at that event. That same year, I was a speaker at the governor’s luncheon and met with then Gov. Arne Carlson. In 2004, I worked with Sen. John McCain to fight corruption in the media and telecommunications industry. In 2005, I lobbied then Sen. Obama for worker’s rights and affordable health care.
I am a progressive and an independent like our founders, the Hutchinson brothers. I believe in equal rights, community investment, and a city government that is fiscally prudent and forward thinking. If elected, I will be Hutchinson’s first female mayor.
Respectfully, 2020 is not the year to divide. Our community has been greatly impacted by COVID-19. This is a year to unite. I’ve been talking with business owners, parents, seniors, educators, and I hear their concerns. Now is the moment for a leader who will build partnerships, execute strategic plans, advocate for our town at the state and federal level. Now is the time to work within our budget, focus on business rebuilding, and making sure our community is heard. That’s why I’m firmly non-partisan.
Being mayor means that you work for everyone. You work for neighbors, friends and family. Not just Republicans or Democrats. And not with a single-minded agenda. I am holding online listening conversations every week before the election. I’m also available by phone, email and in person. I’m Morgan Baum and I’m running for mayor to work together for Hutchinson.