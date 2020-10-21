We are educators and long-time residents of Hutchinson. As teachers in the community, we know that Hutchinson has a lot to be proud of, but we need to ensure that all community members feel they have a voice and the ability to enjoy all our community has to offer.
We understand what a good leader looks like — it is someone with goals and steps to achieve them, someone who does their homework and is not absent. After meeting Morgan Baum, we are impressed with her vision and goals for our community. She wants to develop a plan not just for the next year or five years, but a long-term strategic plan with steps to achieve her goals.
Morgan Baum wants to make our community affordable for all families and residents. She wants to build relationships with all entities of government, community members and business owners. Morgan has done her homework and she recognizes that we cannot keep raising taxes on community members and has creative ideas to advocate and raise funds for our local government without increasing the taxes on residents.
Take the time to do your homework and research her vision for Hutchinson at morganformn.com, we have seen many letters that misrepresent Morgan and her vision. Our community needs a person with vision for the future, communication skills to advocate and listening skills to truly hear the needs of our community. Morgan Baum has all of this and more.
Please join us in supporting Morgan Baum for mayor with your vote on Nov. 3. Hutchinson needs an active advocate for our citizens and businesses with clear goals for our future.