Three years ago, we decided to move our young family out of St. Paul in search of the “small town” lifestyle. We could have chosen almost anywhere within an hour of the Twin Cities to live, as Josh was commuting at the time. We chose Hutchinson. When we were searching for homes, we would make day trips to Hutchinson; we enjoyed the clean parks, the small businesses on Main Street, and the friendly “Hellos” as we walked on the Luce Line, pushing a stroller and enjoying views of the water. We have never once regretted moving; it’s our home and we are proud to live, work, volunteer and raise our children here.
Morgan Baum would be an excellent leader for our community. As an entrepreneur and small business owner, Morgan understands Hutchinson. Her former professional experience has equipped her with the skills to advance policy and advocate for what’s best for the stability of our town. If we want Hutchinson to continue to prosper, especially during and after COVID-19, we need Morgan’s vision and leadership. Her goals for economic stability and common-sense governance will allow small businesses and large corporations alike to thrive. Her objectives in regards to child care initiatives, reducing our tax burden, and strengthening infrastructure will encourage families to make Hutchinson their home. We know that she will be a champion for the residents of our community; she cares deeply about the success of our town and the people who live here.
If you’ve never had the opportunity to meet Morgan, here are a few things we think you should know: 1. She is pragmatic; 2. She has a great sense of humor; 3. She is smart and reliable.
We encourage you to visit morganformn.com to learn more about Morgan and how she plans to lead. #VoteMorgan.