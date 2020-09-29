Morgan Baum is running for mayor of Hutchinson. Morgan is a smart, thoughtful spokesperson who will be a great representative for Hutchinson locally and in St. Paul.
When invited to come to city events, like Common Cup Ministry’s annual meeting, we know she will be there. She is grateful for all the work community organizations and nonprofits do to make Hutchinson a wonderful place in which to live, work and raise a family. She is poised, well-spoken and a great listener. She has been the emcee at RiverSong for more than a decade.
A number of years ago, my husband Ralph Johnson had Spanish speaking students with whom he could not communicate. He put out a plea to Spanish speaking students at Hutchinson High School to come interpret and help with teaching English as a second language. Morgan responded immediately and was a huge help to Ralph and an inspiration to the kids.
The year 2020 has been challenging on all fronts — COVID-19, Main Street projects, budget shortfalls and a divided country. We need a leader who will work hard, listen, communicate challenges, drive creative solutions, and advocate for all of us — citizens and businesses. Ralph and I know that Morgan is the person to become this leader.
Please join us in voting for Morgan for Hutchinson mayor!