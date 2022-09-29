With Amy Olson as our next County Attorney, the office will be occupied by a woman who has demonstrated a strong moral character throughout her career in the McLeod County Attorney’s Office. It is this moral character that influences her decision making with respect to criminal charging decisions and protecting our most vulnerable population, children. In our experience, Amy has always been “tough on crime” and will fearlessly pursue the most egregious offenders in our area.
We have worked with Amy Olson in varying capacities since she assumed her duties as Assistant McLeod County Attorney 23 years ago. To this day Amy possesses the same amount of passion for the work as she did when she started. It has been our experience that Amy displays a high degree of discipline in preparing for cases, always considering the seriousness or complexity of the matter. Amy has consistently demonstrated integrity and fairness toward all parties and stakeholders alike, earning her the respect of those in the local justice system.