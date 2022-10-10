The undersigned retired District Court Judges fully support the candidacy of Amy Olson Wehseler for McLeod County Attorney. We have seen Amy in our courtrooms in McLeod County countless times over the years on nearly every imaginable type of case that is the responsibility of the County Attorney. Amy always conducts herself in a manner that is prepared, professional, respectful and persuasive. She is an excellent advocate for the position of the county and state, but is also mindful that she must serve the best interests of justice. We have seen Amy’s leadership and tireless efforts on official committees and groups working behind the scenes to improve the justice system in McLeod County. She has been a dedicated Assistant County Attorney in McLeod County for many years. Amy is liked and respected throughout the county by the legal profession, court administration, probation, law enforcement, social services, victim advocacy groups and those others working in the McLeod County Attorney’s Office.
A county attorney has immense legal responsibilities. They are the legal advisor for civil matters before the county board and county departments. They prosecute all felony level criminal charges against adults. They handle all juvenile prosecutions, victim/witness programs and child protection matters. They must have a good working relationship with law enforcement. They also manage the assistant county attorneys and the office’s support staff.