Do you remember the last time the term “treason” was used in news back in 1951? Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were tried for treason for giving state secrets regarding nuclear weapons to Russia. Remember, these were our mortal enemies. They were found guilty and executed for the ultimate crime.
Historically, flash forward to the year 2020. Russia is still our mortal enemy. They represent everything we, as a country, do not want to be. They are still an authoritarian government. Guess who is now their “best buddy”? Our glorious, incompetent, aspiring-to-be authoritarian leader. He has played right into Putin’s hand and has not pushed back on any of Russia’s aggressive actions: invasion of Crimea, the Middle East conflicts, sacrificing the Kurds, our allies, our leader caved.
He is dangerous to our national security. The people who investigate threats to our national security have raised red flags (up the chain of command) and been fired for their efforts. Those who testified to Congress against Trump’s actions in the impeachment hearings have been fired or demoted or just quit. War heroes, intelligent people doing their jobs, people of honor.
Sound like “mob”mentality? It reeks of it.
Who knows what state secrets Trump has shared with Putin on their unmonitored phone calls. Has he committed treason to suck up to Putin? Was the country worth a Trump Tower in Moscow? Hope your tax break was worth it.
Oh, you didn’t get one? You needed to pay some? Sorry, that was only for the people who didn’t need it.