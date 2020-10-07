I am endorsing Gary Forcier to be re-elected as our mayor! I have known Gary Forcier for most of my life and worked with him for decades as members of the Hutchinson Fire Department. He is a lifelong resident of Hutchinson, a successful businessman and dedicated supporter of this community, both in his vocation and volunteerism, who cannot be manipulated. Trust me, I have tried.
His core belief regarding Hutchinson is to provide for a strong infrastructure so that the community can prosper. He wants to be very conservative where and how the city spends its money. His voting record has proved that. He is still only one vote, so the more liberal spenders on the council have approved some spending in the past that he did not approve of. More people like Gary would allow this city to have great services and an environment that fosters growth and quality of life without spending our tax money on capital expenditures that only benefit the special interest groups, and not the majority of the citizens.
You can trust Gary to do the right thing! Gary will not bloviate, and you will understand clearly what he understands about a subject.
Gary was voted an officer of the fire department because the members trusted the decisions he made would not jeopardize their lives. You can vote for him with that same confidence that he has your back. Please re-elect Gary Forcier as our mayor on Nov. 3.