I write this letter to urge support for the reelection of Collin Peterson to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Based on my personal experience in working with the congressman, I believe he is exactly the kind of public servant we need in these challenging times. We all know the health care system in our country is in need of reform. During my time as a practicing physician and CEO of our local health system, the congressman reached out on numerous occasions to gain knowledge of the problems and potential solutions from the perspective of someone “in the trenches.”
When we were in the process of working to develop the new senior care center in Hutchinson, financing was, of course, a major consideration. Congressman Peterson recognized the importance of this project to the seniors in our community. His connections and guidance as chair of the House Agriculture Committee were instrumental in helping us navigate the process to obtaining a USDA Rural Development Loan, ensuring the completion of the care center.
These are two of what I’m certain are a myriad of examples of how Congressman Peterson has worked tirelessly across the aisle in the interest of his constituents. His priorities are based on the needs of Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, not on partisan ideology. I believe he’s earned our continued support.