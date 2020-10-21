The Hutchinson Leader recently completed an online reader poll with the question: Do you feel you are well-informed about candidates for local races such as city council, county commissioner and school board?
The poll responses were:
- 22.5 percent Yes, I feel I am well informed about local races.
- 35.4 percent I feel I am somewhat informed about local races, but I would like to be more informed.
- 41.9 percent No, I feel I am not well-informed about local races.
For the 77.3 percent who are not well-informed, you are welcome to visit us at the McLeod County Republican Victory Office at 237 Hassan St., Hutchinson. We have brochures and signs for state, federal and local nonpartisan candidates.
We also welcome any questions about voting, when and how to vote, or you can refer to these websites for help:
Our McLeod County Republican Victory Office is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You may also contact us at mcleodgop.com or Facebook.com/mcleodgop.