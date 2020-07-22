As a lifelong resident of McLeod County, it has been my honor and a privilege to serve as your District 4 commissioner, and I am again asking for your support as I am up for re-election this year.
With the knowledge and experience that I have gained in my first term as a county commissioner, and with my background in agriculture and business, I am eager to continue my duties advocating for the residents of McLeod County. With your support, I will continue to listen to your concerns, suggestions and issues, advocate on your behalf.
I will act in the best interest of my district and for the county. I will support and advocate for safety improvements to U.S. Highway 212 and the expansion of four-lane travel to and from the metro. I believe this will continue to grow our communities as well as our commerce.
I will remain committed to working toward strengthening our county’s public health and human services through staffing and communication improvements. Through serving on numerous projects, committees and organizations, I will be a voice for the people of McLeod County.
I believe that as Americans, we need to treat each other with respect and kindness. It is important to me as a decision-maker to listen to all sides of any issue with an open mind.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at 320-583-9738. I am here to serve all of the people of McLeod County.