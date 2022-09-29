I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Hansch to be the next McLeod County Attorney. I have over 30 years of experience as a prosecutor, and more importantly, over 30 years of experience in addressing public safety. As an elected County Attorney, I appreciate the responsibilities of the office and the position of public trust it occupies.
Ryan currently serves as the Criminal Division Chief in my office. In this role, Ryan is responsible for prosecuting the county’s most serious cases and managing a team of prosecutors and legal staff. He has earned the respect of his colleagues and my trust.
I have trusted Ryan to help implement several programs within the office that have undoubtedly improved people’s lives. This includes a Truancy Intervention Program, the development of a Child and Family Advocacy Center, a Juvenile Diversion/Accountability Program, and a Sealing Criminal Records to Enhance Justice Program. Hansch also has years of experience working with the 5th Judicial District Veterans Court, Adult Drug Court, and Family Dependency Treatment Court. Most importantly, Ryan has served as a zealous advocate for crime victims and their families.
A vote for Ryan is a vote for proven leadership and public safety. Blue Earth County’s loss will be McLeod County’s gain.
Pat McDermott is Blue Earth County Attorney.