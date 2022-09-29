Reader letter

I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Hansch to be the next McLeod County Attorney. I have over 30 years of experience as a prosecutor, and more importantly, over 30 years of experience in addressing public safety. As an elected County Attorney, I appreciate the responsibilities of the office and the position of public trust it occupies.

Ryan currently serves as the Criminal Division Chief in my office. In this role, Ryan is responsible for prosecuting the county’s most serious cases and managing a team of prosecutors and legal staff. He has earned the respect of his colleagues and my trust.

