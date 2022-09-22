I am writing this letter in support of Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney. I have been a resident of McLeod County for 42 years and served in law enforcement for 30 years. I have personally known Ryan, as he was born and raised in McLeod County.
He is hard-working and has a passion for public safety. Ryan is currently the Criminal Division chief prosecutor for Blue Earth County. Through my law enforcement experience, I know that he will work with our local law enforcement and bring McLeod County his proven experience and hard work ethic to keep the residents, our children, our grandchildren, our families safe. I believe he is the right choice for McLeod County Attorney.