Our political atmosphere is continuously polluted by political parties that spend more time and money trying to make each other look bad than creating policy and leadership to move our nation forward. Because of this, I look to those who work across the party line and accomplish something other than point fingers. The most bipartisan person in all of Congress is Minnesota’s own Collin Peterson.
Peterson has represented Minnesota’s District 7 for several years. He has been a champion for veterans, farms and rural issues. Collin currently serves as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. What an honor to know that our congressman has that high of respect.
Collin has worked to pass farm bills that secure conservation efforts, food and nutrition availability, rural enhancement, and a platform to bolster our agriculture by supporting our nation’s farmers. Collin’s leadership on trade and biofuels has helped maintain ag markets while keeping pressure on agencies to reduce unnecessary regulations.
Peterson has been nationally recognized for his efforts from nearly every agricultural organization. We cannot afford to lose this kind of leadership for Minnesota.
I have spent time in several offices of the members of Congress in Washington, D.C. Collin’s office stands out from the rest. There is a sign as you walk in the door that reads, “This office belongs to the citizens of Minnesota District 7.”
Did you know Collin has been attending the McLeod County Fair the past 17 years to participate in the 4-H livestock auction? Pictures of our 4-H’ers are on his wall, along with dozens of items from across the district’s businesses and organizations.
Peterson’s bipartisan voting record shows he can accomplish policy and support for the right reasons. We need to keep doing what well-informed voters have done for years — send Collin Peterson back to Washington to work for us.