As a concerned citizen, a strong supporter of the impact the farm economy has for all Minnesota, I recommend a vote for Rep. Collin Peterson for the House of Representatives for the 7th Congressional District. He serves as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, so important to farmers and small businesses here in Minnesota and across the nation.
Agriculture is extremely important for the exports we provide for Minnesota and the nation. Agriculture has a positive outcome on our balance of trade. Agriculture provides two times the amount of jobs off the farm as it does in farming. If farmers do well, our local businesses will do well as farmers and agriculture workers spend money locally.
So many items affect all people, rural and city, such as SNAP, or what used to be called food stamps. The ag department also supports school lunches, rural development and electrification, forestry, human nutrition and home economics, and the inspection of livestock, poultry, meat products, seafood and seafood products to name just a few.
In the history of the Agricultural Committee, only one person has chaired that committee from Minnesota: Rep. Collin Peterson. Let’s keep him in office. Please vote for Collin. I don’t think we need a cotton farmer from Texas as our U.S. House Ag chairman.