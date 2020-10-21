We would like to commend Gary Forcier and Morgan Baum for the civil campaigns they have been running for mayor of Hutchinson. Unfortunately, some of the letter writers to this publication have used fear mongering tactics and explosive language in an attempt to scare Hutchinson voters to not cast their ballot for Morgan Baum. How disappointing.
As we predicted in our previous letter to the Leader, certain supporters of the opposition are trying to define Morgan. Once again, we are fortunate in Hutchinson that the elected leadership positions here are not and should not be party affiliated. Morgan is honest and upfront. She is connected and has worked with national leaders on both sides of the aisle. How could such attributes be bad for our great city?
Please take the time to get to know Morgan by visiting her website at MorganForMN.com, learning more about her and reflecting on the six principles of her vision for our great community. You will be moved to consider supporting her.
If you don’t know Morgan, she would like to meet you either in person, on the phone or a Zoom meeting. Whatever your comfort level of contact, she is happy to introduce herself, get to know you and truly listen to your concerns. If you would like, we would be happy to introduce you. You may contact us at 320-587-6691.