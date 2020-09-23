The Democratic Party has been on the wrong side of history and liberty for many years. At the time of the Civil War, it was the Republican Party under the leadership of President Lincoln that brought an end to the evil of slavery. The Democratic Party failed in its attempts to preserve the legality of that despicable practice. After the war, however, it tried to continue to suppress people of color through Jim Crow laws and through its militant wing — the KKK.
It was 100 ago that women first gained the right to vote. The Republican Party championed that liberty for women while Democrats opposed it.
In 1965, the Republican Party was instrumental in the passage of the Voting Rights Act, a law that removed legal barriers in some states that made it difficult for African Americans to vote. Though signed into law by a Democrat, Lyndon Johnson, the greatest opposition to it came from within his own party, especially those Democrats from the South.
More recently, the Democratic Party has opposed the right to life for the unborn. Liberty for women is claimed, but that liberty denies a fundamental right to another human being — the right to life. It’s a woman’s right to choose, it’s argued, but choose what? It’s to kill her unborn child. Is that the kind of liberty you want our nation to preserve? I pray you don’t and will join me in voting for individuals who are committed to restoring the right to life for the unborn. When that happens, it will again place the Democratic Party on the wrong side of history and liberty.