We have an opportunity to elect a candidate for state senator from District 18 that will truly represent the majority of the population of the district. That person is Chad Tschimperle.
Chad represents an “every man” whose experience speaks for the people in District 18. Chad and his wife, Suzanne, have raised four children in and around the Cokato area. He has been in the construction industry for 30 years, a union man, a person who works with his hands producing a tangible product. He sees what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to businesses in our rural area, and will work in the Senate for programs to help them.
As with many people whose jobs, or lack thereof, have legitimate concerns about their access to health care and their shelter needs, the MNCare health insurance program has been a godsend to farmers and small businesses in rural areas. Chad will work to maintain or expand eligibility for this very important program.
This pandemic has also magnified the need for statewide broadband. Schools have done online learning curriculum in response to the lockdown. The internet is here to stay, and so much is done via this communication mode that it is more of a necessity than a luxury. This is a high priority on Chad’s to-do list as your senator.
Improving infrastructure is an ongoing objective for every election year. Interest rates are at an all-time low, and the time is right to invest in this for the economic welfare of the state. Sometimes things get bogged down in the Senate, which seems to think its function is obstruction, not progress. Chad wants that image to change.
It is time to change the guard. Vote for Chad Tschimperle for the senator for District 18.