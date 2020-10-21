I would like to remind the many enthusiastic Trump supporters that it is especially important to also vote Republican down ticket. Michelle Fischbach is the Republican candidate running against the 76-year-old, 30-year incumbent Democrat, Collin Peterson, for Congressional District 7. This is the No. 1 U.S. House race in the country. Nancy Pelosi and PACs are spending $1 million/week in Minnesota on behalf of Peterson. President Trump needs Michelle in Congress to obtain a Republican majority, thus ousting Pelosi as Speaker of the House.
Let’s elect Jason Lewis as Minnesota U.S. senator to give President Trump a larger Republican majority in the Senate. MCCL states in its literature that Jason Lewis had a 100 percent pro-life voting record during his time in the U.S. House. Sen. Tina Smith, Lewis’ opponent and former Planned Parent executive, has a 0 percent pro-life voting record in the U.S. Senate, according to MCCL. Lewis wrote in a Duluth News Tribune article that “when the governor of Virginia tried to justify withholding aid to an infant who survived a botched abortion, it was Sen. Smith who took to the Senate floor and said providing that child with medical treatment would be ‘inappropriate.’”
Lewis believes public safety and order is the first duty of government. In contrast, when Minneapolis was being consumed by rioting and burning, Smith encouraged more “righteous protests” and declared on the Senate floor that there is something “dangerously wrong with the role police play in our society.”
Who are the best choices for local and judicial candidates? I suggest the following: County Commissioner District 4 — Daryl Luthens; Hutchinson mayor — Gary Forcier; Hutchinson City Council — Brandon Begnaud and Jared Golde; Hutchinson School Board — Keith Kamrath, Alan Stage, Tammy Rolf and Michael Massmann; judicial candidates — Michelle MacDonald and Martin “Marty” Judge.