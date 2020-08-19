This year voters are hearing a lot about national news but almost nothing about what’s happening locally in politics. For example, you might not have heard or read much about Chad Tschimperle yet, but he is the candidate that Democrats in Senate District 18 endorsed for the Minnesota State Senate in July.
Normally, Chad would have started door knocking in early May and walking in parades in June, but due to COVID-19, that hasn’t happened. Events like fair booths, art fairs and ice cream socials aren’t open this summer either, so it’s difficult for a challenger like Chad to meet many people face to face, which is always the best way to campaign.
That’s too bad, because if you got to meet Chad, you’d really like him. He’s a solid working guy tired of constant bickering and attempts to “one-up” those on the other side of the aisle. That’s especially true now when COVID-19 is turning the world upside down. As a member of construction crews, he knows you can’t build a solid wall without listening and working together with others, and he doesn’t understand why members of the state Legislature can’t do the same.
Despite Chad’s inability to see a lot of people in person, he has been reaching out to them on the phone. He sets aside time every day to call voters, finding out how they are doing and addressing concerns they may have. Chad and his wife, Suzanne, moved to Cokato 28 years ago to raise their family. He spent those years working in construction, which made him a natural at building things up, not tearing them down with negative words and actions. If you feel the same, remember to vote for Chad Tschimperle for Senate on Nov. 3.