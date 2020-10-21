Effective as of Oct. 5, acting on behalf of the Veterans Party, I, Antonio Nerios IV, state director of the Veterans Party of Minnesota, formally endorse Brandon Begnaud for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3. As a proven, steadfast church director and community events organizer, Brandon Begnaud is a frontrunner of leadership. As a standup resident of Hutchinson whom continues and selflessly supports our beloved United States Constitution, the Veterans Party of Minnesota wishes to thank you!
Brandon Begnaud embodies a high level of patriotic consciousness. Brandon's willingness to uphold and defend our beloved United States Constitution on the home political front is a true testament to the experience and education he received in the Twin Cities. Your selfless involvement in the community will be spoken about for years to come.
We are pleased to announce this formal endorsement of Brandon Begnaud. We have no doubt that Brandon Begnaud is a true advocate for his constituents and will be a welcomed asset to Hutchinson City Council Seat 3. Your continuous devotion to public service has earned you a Latin phrase only shared with only the truest of patriots, "Non sibi sed patriae."
In defense of these United States of America and our constitutional republic, the Veterans Party of Minnesota hereby declares Brandon Begnaud as officially endorsed candidate for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3, for the election year of 2020 in the great state of Minnesota.