I am Brandon Begnaud (pronounced “BEG-no”), and I am applying to be your voice and advocate on the Hutchinson City Council during these difficult times.
My wife, Charlotte, and I both grew up in Minnesota. We graduated from college in the Twin Cities, and after my wife completed her residencies in Texas, we happily returned home. We’re grateful to live in Hutchinson, where I serve as the worship and music director at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Charlotte and I recently celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary, and we are blessed every day by our four children: Leo (6), Willmer (4), Heywood (3) and Evelyn (1).
My involvement in our community goes beyond my service at church. Opportunities to bless and serve others are central to my heart and soul. You’ve probably seen me. I’m the bushy-bearded piano player! I play piano for community events such as Hutchinson Theatre Company musicals/productions, the Water Carnival Miss Hutchinson pageants and coronations, and for Crow River Singers. I also co-lead Common Cup’s Coming Together in Song fundraisers, and provide music and tech support for many other community events. I love Hutchinson!
So why run? I am focused on moving our city forward in ways that benefit everyone. Hutchinson’s City Council has a shared constituency, and our job is to serve the people, not agendas. I love my city and our country, and my desire is to provide limited government as it was designed by the Constitution. Let’s minimize taxation so that businesses and individuals have the ability to create jobs and better our economy.
My pledge to you is, to the best of my ability, to make Hutchinson the best city it can be for your family and mine.
I’m asking for your vote on Aug. 11. Vote Begnaud 2020! Together, we will be the difference. Thank you.