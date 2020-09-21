McLeod County has been a great place to live, work and raise a family. We pride ourselves on our beautiful area, thriving communities and opportunities for growth. This needs to be accomplished in a more fiscally responsible manner than is currently happening.
To achieve our goals and keep our communities strong, we need to start with strong leadership at the county level. Daryl Luthens will bring that strong leadership and commitment to our communities to the role of McLeod County commissioner. We need a commissioner who will listen to their constituents and local township officials and act on those recommendations. I'm supporting Daryl because he will actively lead our county into a strong future.
As a long time resident, Daryl knows how important McLeod County is to many people and will work to keep our communities strong and safe. As a business owner, he understands the value of our hard-earned money and will manage our resources responsibly and transparently. As a veteran, he is dedicated to service and committed to ensuring that all those who serve are honored and cared for by our communities.
Daryl epitomizes McLeod County and the values and priorities that will ensure the continued growth of our area. I am supporting Daryl Luthens because he will bring true leadership, accountability, and a forward-thinking mindset to our county government. I hope you will join me in voting for Daryl Luthens for McLeod County commissioner.