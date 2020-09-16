Four years ago, I supported Rich Pohlmeier for commissioner for this district to fill the open seat created by the retirement of Sheldon Nies. After observing four years of Rich Pohlmeier in this role, I am now enthusiastically backing Daryl Luthens for this elected position.
About a year ago, at a McLeod County Association of Townships meeting when it was Rich Pohlmeier’s turn to speak, he first scolded the townships about how he was receiving too many complaints from township residents. As bad as that statement was, he followed up by saying that he did not want to hear any more complaints unless the complainer brought a solution to Rich as well.
Mr. Pohlmeier, it is your job to listen to constituent complaints and to then formulate a solution to address them. This lack of understanding and respect for seeking constituent feedback was both surprising and disappointing. It also helps explain other criticisms about Rich not answering phone calls from constituents and not returning messages after they tried to contact him.
In addition, the past two years the MCAT organization has distributed opinion surveys to all 14 McLeod townships for their annual township meetings in March, as scheduled by Minnesota statute. The countywide results were then communicated to the McLeod County commissioners. The top voted issues from the 2019 survey were:
- 88 percent wanted a non-paved, multi-use trail for the Dakota Rail Regional Trail, not a paved one
- 71 percent responded that McLeod County first fix the Luce Line horse trail before developing the Dakota Rail Regional Trail
- 68 percent of respondents agreed that horses be allowed to use the Dakota Rail Regional Trail
- 59 percent replied that McLeod County taxpayers shouldn’t pay any maintenance costs for repairing paving cracks
We need commissioners who listen to and respect township residents. Vote for Daryl Luthens!