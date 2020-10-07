The job duties of our county commissioners must include protecting citizen rights and to occasionally reiterate these rights as in the non-binding 2013 resolution supporting Second Amendment gun rights. These rights were supported, giving the citizens of our county a vote of confidence. Thankfully, the Glencoe Area Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum last Wednesday that helped identify which commissioner candidates for Districts 1 and 4 actually understand our self-protection rights.
A key question asked at the forum is if candidates would support or vote to repeal the 2013 resolution supporting Second Amendment gun rights. Commissioner Sheldon Nies represented District 4 in 2013 and voted yes. Daryl Luthens strongly supported the resolution. In contrast, Rich Pohlmeier was against this resolution because he felt that “we don’t need a local resolution.”
For District 1, Commissioner Ron Shimanski was a co-sponsor and seconded the motion by then-Commissioner Jon Christensen for the 2013 resolution. Candidate Nathan Schmalz stated that he was against the resolution. He considered this as “wasting time” and would vote to repeal this resolution. Jose Luciano stated that he attended that commissioner meeting and was “wholeheartedly with the resolution.”
“We’re not trying to change the law,” said Sheriff Scott Rehmann in 2013. “The purpose of this resolution is to show we stand with the people of McLeod County ... I disagree with the argument that guns should not be in the citizens’ hands. We’re not wiping the slate clean of any laws. We’re just supporting the people.”
We still need commissioners to support the people in 2020. Vote for Jose Luciano and Daryl Luthens for county commissioners!