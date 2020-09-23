This letter is in support of Michelle Fishbach and her candidacy for the 7th Congressional District representative. Michelle has worked in Minnesota for years supporting Minnesotans.
Rep. Collin Peterson has been in Congress for too many years, and has supported mostly in lockstep with Rep. Nancy Pelosi. He even voted against the Trump tax cut that benefitted many of us. He has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders — now Joe Biden — for president, moving the needle way to the left. He says he is for rural Minnesota, but he supports Gov. Tim Walz, who, despite saying we are “One Minnesota,” has said that rural Minnesota is nothing but rocks and cows. We are not “rocks and cows,” but humans who are tired of the lack of leadership in Congress.
Let’s turn Minnesota red this election day, and move the country in the “right” direction.