Why am I voting for Morgan and other non-incumbents? Simple. I want change. She’s been in the real world, outside this town. She has more than enough experience for the job. Do I have to agree with everything Morgan believes? No. And I don’t have to. There is no perfect candidate.
I feel her political background will open many new opportunities for government funds and how to attain them for local bureaucracy. I believe she will listen to all of us who live here, not just her circle of friends.
I’m disappointed in the person who felt it necessary to get a picture forwarded to the Leader of Morgan with the Clintons. Anyone who has been in politics has met and been photographed with the Clintons and many, many other politicians. Does that mean she’s a Clinton protege? No. And to make such an outlandish assumption that her liberalness will bring rioting to Hutchinson is irresponsible and fear-based.
There are too many families leaving because of our schools and too many businesses failing in our town. It’s not all the construction’s fault either. Change doesn’t happen voting for the same people over and over. Change only happens when there’s a change in people.
I really like living here, even though I’m an outsider. I don’t want to move. But if this town is going to survive, it needs an enema — badly!