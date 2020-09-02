I am a lifelong resident of Hutchinson and take pride in calling this home. My wife and I, married in 2010, have two amazing children: Riley Mae and Mico Alby, both in ISD 423 schools. I have a direct, vested interest in the success of the education system in Hutchinson.
Professionally, I manage a local nonprofit organization assisting those with barriers experience the power of work, and I serve with the Minnesota National Guard as an electronic warfare technician. I graduated summa cum laude from Purdue University Global in 2020 with an associate’s degree in criminal justice.
As a candidate for the Hutchinson School Board, I want to be not only a voice for my children, but a voice for all district residents and their students. With the world changing by the minute, we must be joined in our commitment to prepare our youth to lead us in the future. This begins with education.
On Nov. 3, residents will exercise one of the greatest constitutional rights guaranteed to us: the right to vote. While we spend time researching which candidates to vote for at the federal and state level, we must also get to know those who are running for local offices. These local candidates are our neighbors, coworkers, small business owners, members of our congregations, and friends and family. Their decisions once elected often lead to prompt action, where federal and state representatives are typically burdened by mountains of bureaucracy.
Get to know me as a local candidate. I will gladly take the time to get to know you, hear your concerns, and answer your questions. You can get to know me better by visiting hutchschools.com. I have some bold, new ideas for Hutchinson’s schools; however, this is our district, and with me, your voice will matter.