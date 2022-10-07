I am a proud third-generation resident of McLeod County, living with my wife and three young daughters in rural Brownton. My family’s history and future are in McLeod County. I have every reason to strive to keep McLeod County a safe place to live.
Public service is important to me. I am a volunteer firefighter and first responder on the Brownton Fire Department. I serve on the board of directors for the McLeod Food Shelf and Brownton Baseball Association. I attend Grace Lutheran Church with my family.
Professionally, I have devoted my career to public safety. I am the Criminal Division Chief in the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office (Mankato). In this leadership role, I manage a team of attorneys and support staff responsible for the prosecution of hundreds of crimes each year. I’ve also worked in the Redwood County Attorney’s Office and Winona County Attorney’s Office handling various adult, juvenile, and civil matters.
On Nov. 8, residents will be voting for the first change in leadership in the McLeod County Attorney’s Office in over 30 years. I have the leadership experience and fresh perspective necessary to lead our county forward as we address the ongoing challenges posed by rising crime rates, chemical dependency, and mental illness. I will engage our community justice partners and increase community outreach in ways the office has not in the past. I will support our veterans, local law enforcement, first responders, correctional officers, and healthcare workers that serve on the front lines. I will partner with our schools to make sure our kids are safe in their classrooms.
I am ready to partner with you for positive change. You can learn more about me by visiting ryanhanschforcountyattorney.org. Please reach out; your input matters to me and I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8.