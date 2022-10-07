Reader letter

I am a proud third-generation resident of McLeod County, living with my wife and three young daughters in rural Brownton. My family’s history and future are in McLeod County. I have every reason to strive to keep McLeod County a safe place to live.

Public service is important to me. I am a volunteer firefighter and first responder on the Brownton Fire Department. I serve on the board of directors for the McLeod Food Shelf and Brownton Baseball Association. I attend Grace Lutheran Church with my family.

