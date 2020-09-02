The community of Hutchinson has been a part of my life for 27 years, and I hope to continue my service to my community by running for School Board.
I love and care about this community. My husband and I raised our two kids here, they attended the Hutchinson schools, we own businesses in this community, and attend church here. I have been a business owner for over 25 years, and founder of the nonprofit Daughter’s with Purpose that raised money for 55 beds for Place of Hope Homeless Shelter.
I am running because I believe in a greater America where our children can grow up to love this country and what it stands for and pursue their dreams without their rights being taken away.
I am deeply concerned for the future of the next generation, some of the things that are being pushed in the education sector, our children’s safety, well-being, and the environment they are being raised and taught in.
I believe that I am the right person for the job. I work hard and get things done. I remember the pressures and challenges of raising kids. As a mother and grandmother, I promise I will fight for your children like they are my own.
I have proven results of getting things done and fighting for our community.
If we do not stand up for what is right for our children, who will?
We will lose what our forefathers fought so hard for, our freedoms and liberty. I seek to get results for our children and schools.
It is my honor to run for the Hutchinson School Board. I am asking for your vote!