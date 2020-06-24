The Hutchinson City Council needs new representation with new ideas. Brandon Begnaud and his wife, Charlotte, are not from Hutchinson, but they have shown that they are both for Hutchinson as they joined us to start their family. They saw Hutchinson for what it was and wanted to be part of us. We need to encourage more young families like them to choose Hutchinson also.
Brandon is active in Christ the King Lutheran Church, the community with theatre, musicals and productions. Together, they are both raising their four beautiful children to be educated at our new schools and be raised with our small-town values.
Brandon’s desire to serve is genuine. He has the right viewpoints as he seeks to guide the City Council with policies so that businesses and individuals have the ability to create jobs and to better our economy.
Let’s vote for Brandon to make a difference in 2020!