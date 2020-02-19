I would like to share a few heartfelt quotes from President Trump’s very inspiring State of the Union address. I am only allowed 300 words as this is a paid letter, I encourage you to read the speech in its entirety for yourself. Please consider what will happen to our country if any one of the socialist Democrats now running win in November.
President Trump addressed the following to Juan Guaido, the legitimate president of Venezuela: “All Americans are unified with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom. Socialism destroys nations. But remember, freedom unifies the soul.”
In less than 20 years, Venezuelan presidents Chavez and Maduro destroyed this very prosperous nation with the implementation of socialism. May Americans take heed and not allow our country to suffer the same fate.
I think of Minnesotan Twila Brase, president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (cchfreedom.org), when I read the following quote: “I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care!”
Twila has been working tirelessly since 1995 to stop the encroachment of socialized medicine in our state and our country. She is worthy of your financial support.
“Whether we are Republican, Democrat or Independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God,” Trump said.
“My Administration is also defending religious liberty,” Trump said. “In America, we do not punish prayer, we do not ban symbols of faith, we do not muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the glory of God.”
We can take Minnesota for Trump. We all need to do our part, encourage people in your sphere of influence to register and vote for President Trump.