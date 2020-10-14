If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, may Heaven help us. Chances are not good that we will be safe in Joe Biden’s America.
He did not say one word during the four-day Democratic Convention in August about the daily violence in cities across America. This clearly shows that should Joe Biden become president, that he will not do anything about community protests turning violent in the future, such as Portland, Oregon, being under violent protests for over 100 days.
No one predicted the violence and looting in Minneapolis last May. The torching of businesses has even expanded into smaller Midwest communities under liberal Democratic mayors such as Kenosha, Wisconsin. If this leftist-led violence can spread to Kenosha, who will promise that this cannot spread out from Minneapolis into Greater Minnesota also?
Even now in September, like Seattle, there is an “autonomous zone” in Minneapolis informally called “The Free State of George Floyd,” where Minneapolis police report that emergency response support is being delayed.
We cannot count on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to keep us safe either. The governor waited days before calling in the Minnesota National Guard to stop the rioting in Minneapolis that ultimately resulted in half-a-billion dollars in damages and loss of many minority-owned businesses. Many of these destroyed businesses are unlikely to reopen.
Democractic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s son, Jeremiah Ellison, a Minneapolis city councilman, is continuing to lead efforts to defund the Minneapolis police department. Minority business owners in Minneapolis have made it very clear that they want and depend upon timely police protection.
We need Gary Forcier as our insurance policy to keep Hutchinson safe. Please vote for Gary Forcier!