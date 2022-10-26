Reader letter

You are well-aware of how GOP candidates are being depicted as radicals on the abortion issue in political campaign ads. But, who are the real radicals?

Yes, GOP candidates are pro-life. They are in favor of defending the “elephant in the womb,” which abortion promoters deliberately ignore. By being pro-life, GOP candidates support their party’s platform. They are on the side of a living, genetically unique individual whose temporary residence is hidden from view (unless, of course, it’s seen in an ultrasound image).

Tags