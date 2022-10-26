You are well-aware of how GOP candidates are being depicted as radicals on the abortion issue in political campaign ads. But, who are the real radicals?
Yes, GOP candidates are pro-life. They are in favor of defending the “elephant in the womb,” which abortion promoters deliberately ignore. By being pro-life, GOP candidates support their party’s platform. They are on the side of a living, genetically unique individual whose temporary residence is hidden from view (unless, of course, it’s seen in an ultrasound image).
Those who are pro-choice/pro-abortion are on the side of one life at the expense of another. The Minnesota DFL party platform supports: “Private and public funding for health care programs that include pregnancy care, family planning, and abortions, regardless of age or income.” Nothing in their state or national party platforms sets any limits on when an abortion can take place. Thus, on a woman’s due date, if she would request an abortion she would receive one. And, by way of public funding, we would be expected to pay for it. Imagine a full-term baby being aborted! And who are the radicals?
And, by the way, abortion is viewed as equivalent to murder in the Bible. Exodus 21:12 says, “He who strikes a man so that he dies shall surely be put to death.” And Exodus 21:22-23 says, “If men fight, and hurt a woman with child, so that she gives birth prematurely... if any lasting harm follows, then you shall give life for life...” In the scenario just presented, the abortion was caused unintentionally.
How much worse must it be in God’s eyes when an abortion is performed intentionally.
If the above has caused guilt for anyone, be assured that God is abundantly gracious and forgiving for the sake of His Son’s suffering and death in payment for the sins of the whole world. Turn to Him in faith for His full and free forgiveness.