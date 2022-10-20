Amy Olson Wehseler is uniquely qualified to be the next McLeod County Attorney. I worked with Amy in the McLeod County Attorney’s Office for eight years as a prosecutor, and I saw firsthand her dedication, legal judgment and fearlessness. She is a smart and tough prosecutor. She is fair minded and thoughtful. She cares about her community, having lived and worked there her entire career.
Critically important to succeed as a county attorney, Amy doesn’t just have prosecution experience. She has a breadth of experience and is an expert in juvenile justice. She has built decades old relationships with key partners and knows the local needs and expectations. I can confidently vouch that Amy will be a steady force for justice — she will zealously prosecute serious criminals, will collaborate with partners, will listen to concerns and will always be fair and impartial.