The Glencoe Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Oct. 18 that clarified who is the most experienced to be McLeod's next county attorney. Both candidates were asked, since farming is a core part of McLeod County: "What experience have you had with ditch laws or water drainage legal issues?"
Amy was second to answer after Ryan. She did not provide any examples of experience or knowledge ditch laws or water drainage issues. Amy said, "in terms of ditches and agricultural issues there are very few county attorneys left in the state that handle those cases." So, no experience for this.
This really stood out, because this was just after Ryan provided a strong response about his experience with his family's farm that is part of the High Island Creek system and has a private ditch agreement. Ryan also explained his legal experience with managing the complexity of issues with multiple stakeholders to settle legal claims.
Another question asked if either candidate requested support from any political parties for their campaign. Ryan replied that he did not request any support from a political party and furthermore he did not submit any written requests for help. Amy did not answer this question at all but redirected to other issues. Amy needs to answer this question. Has she verbally or in writing requested support from an political parties? Ryan answered this, so should Amy.
As far as management experience, in Ryan's current role of assistant county attorney of Blue Earth, he supervises a team of six prosecutors to handle all criminal offenses. He also manages a similar size team of support staff. Ryan clearly has more management experience and has shown in these forums his calm professional demeanor that is so needed in this office.