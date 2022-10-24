Reader letter

The Glencoe Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Oct. 18 that clarified who is the most experienced to be McLeod's next county attorney. Both candidates were asked, since farming is a core part of McLeod County: "What experience have you had with ditch laws or water drainage legal issues?"

Amy was second to answer after Ryan. She did not provide any examples of experience or knowledge ditch laws or water drainage issues. Amy said, "in terms of ditches and agricultural issues there are very few county attorneys left in the state that handle those cases." So, no experience for this.

