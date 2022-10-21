I am honored and pleased to endorse Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney. I am a retired teacher and coach of Brownton Schools and also McLeod West Schools. I am presently working in GSL with the Grandparents program and volunteer coaching for girls baskeball and baseball.
I have known Ryan and his family for generations. I have coached Ryan in many levels of sports through the years. At present we both serve on the Brownton Baseball Association.
While elections are often divided by party lines, the county attorney position must be decided by qualifications. Ryan has the right qualifications — leadership, integrity, problem solving, honesty, analytical solving, ethical, interpersonal skills.
Because of Ryan’s past work experiences in larger Minnesota counties, he has gained insight as to challenges McLeod County could face in the future. Ryan is the new and younger face we need.
The right vote is for Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney.