Reader letter

Reader letter

 Reader letter

I am honored and pleased to endorse Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney. I am a retired teacher and coach of Brownton Schools and also McLeod West Schools. I am presently working in GSL with the Grandparents program and volunteer coaching for girls baskeball and baseball.

I have known Ryan and his family for generations. I have coached Ryan in many levels of sports through the years. At present we both serve on the Brownton Baseball Association.

Tags