First, please get out and vote on Nov. 8. As the chairman for the Board of McLeod County Commissioners, my aim is to express my support for Ryan Hansch as our next McLeod County Attorney. With his permission, I also proudly share that he has been endorsed by Sen. Scott Newman.
The width of knowledge lost with County Attorney Junge’s retirement goes beyond years of experience. The role of county attorney requires dedication to learning a broad skill set to support the County Board. Ryan Hansch has taken on the diverse workload necessary to succeed as your county attorney. Mr. Hansch’s experience includes many of the most important duties relative to this role. He has supported his County Board, supervised attorneys, participated in the budgeting process and Union negotiations, resolved land use matters, participated in relevant committee leadership roles, and excels in complex criminal prosecution. He is also a member of the Brownton Fire Department. He lives in McLeod County, and raises his children here with his supportive wife and family.