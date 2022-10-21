I met Ryan Hansch when he applied to be on the board of directors for the McLeod Food Shelf several years ago. His background was very interesting and showed a mature person with a passion to serve people and promote public safety. He has been a lifelong resident of McLeod County, being from the Brownton area. He serves this community by being a volunteer firefighter and first responder with the Brownton Fire Department, as well as being a director with the Browntown Baseball Association Board.
Ryan has held several positions of increasing responsibility and leadership roles in several county attorney offices which serve larger and more diverse populations than we have in McLeod County. Ryan has served as the assistant county attorney and criminal prosecutor in Redwood and Winona counties. He also served as the assistant county attorney and criminal prosecutor in Blue Earth County before being promoted to the Blue Earth County Criminal Division Chief. Blue Earth County has about twice the population of McLeod County and Winona County has about a third more people than McLeod County. According to the endorsement letter from the Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott, which was published in the Chronicle (Oct. 5 edition), Ryan has been a trusted leader in implementing office programs that have improved people’s lives and successfully carried out other duties of the office.