Reader letter

It is unfathomable a legislative candidate for Minnesota House 17A would make destructive false claims during their campaign which attacks two public school systems and the cities they serve.

Candidate Dawn Gillman's baseless, reckless and irresponsible attacks undermine the integrity of the Dassel-Cokato and Hutchinson public school systems. A strong public school system has a critically important symbiotic relationship with the cities it serves. Public schools are very important for economic, workforce development and play a vital role in recruiting and retaining talent in their communities. These public school systems also add to the cultural, entertainment, recreational and intellectual opportunities beyond K-12 for the community, along with providing student workforce opportunities.

