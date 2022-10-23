It is unfathomable a legislative candidate for Minnesota House 17A would make destructive false claims during their campaign which attacks two public school systems and the cities they serve.
Candidate Dawn Gillman's baseless, reckless and irresponsible attacks undermine the integrity of the Dassel-Cokato and Hutchinson public school systems. A strong public school system has a critically important symbiotic relationship with the cities it serves. Public schools are very important for economic, workforce development and play a vital role in recruiting and retaining talent in their communities. These public school systems also add to the cultural, entertainment, recreational and intellectual opportunities beyond K-12 for the community, along with providing student workforce opportunities.
If a public school system is embroiled in controversy based off of false claims and rumors of furries and transkids that Gillman made, it has a far-reaching negative ripple effect which weaken those public school systems and cities. Prospective families and individuals who were looking at these cities for employment opportunities, expanding an existing business, re-locating or starting a business may choose another city. A family may choose to pull their child or children out of that public school system. They may even choose to re-locate. It turns our public school systems into a political free for all battleground, driving more teachers out of the profession, worsening the teacher shortage along with causing more turnover and instability with school staff, administrators and superintendents, making it more difficult to recruit talent. It places at greater risk educational experiences and opportunities. All of which is an unnecessary tragedy.
When I reached out and visited with school board members and superintendents to check Gillman's earlier furries rumor this past spring, I gained an even greater appreciation for the jobs they do dealing with dynamic challenges not only within their schools but coming from outside also. Each school contact I made demonstrated professionalism, an undeterred focus and passion on the mission of educating those kids while having safeguards in place to protect all. The system worked and has been working!
It does not end there. After watching the Hutchinson Public School Board meetings on HCVN and personally attending Litchfield Public School System meetings, these board members and superintendents also reminded me of my days in the auto industry and "Kaizen" which means continuous improvement. "Kaizen" is a core philosophy, focus and culture driving Toyota's success that has been, is and can be adapted elsewhere, such as being utilized in our public school systems whether they know it or not.
I see a prime opportunity for this Minnesota House 17A seat being challenged in 2024. Unless there is a miracle, I see this candidate with an "R" behind her name continuing to put in minimal effort and coasting towards election day and coronation (swearing in). House District 17A, I believe, should serve as a classic example or what can happen when there is an unhealthy and basically uncompetitive political environment. We end up with unqualified politically fringe legislators being elected that in a healthier competitive political environment would never make it past a primary and certainly not the general election.
There are serious credibility issues with this candidate now, not only within the district, but there will be in St. Paul where relationships are built on trust, hard work and long hours. Effectiveness has been damaged already. Going forward a high level of scrutiny will be needed along with gauging productivity just like in the private sector, since a legislative seat is too valuable to waste.